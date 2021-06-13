13-year-old boy missing in Bethany area, deputies say

Jacob MacDonald was reported missing in the Bethany area of Washington County on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriffs Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who went on a bike ride Sunday evening and did not return home.

Deputies say Jacob MacDonald left his home near Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Laidlaw Road at around 5 p.m.

MacDonald has red hair and blue eyes. He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright colored shirt, shorts, and black and orange Nike shoes. His bicycle is black and white and he was wearing a black helmet.

Here is a photo of Jacob’s bike. pic.twitter.com/zOBbEcP5tP — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) June 14, 2021 J

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District are assisting in the search.

Anyone who knows of MacDonald’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.