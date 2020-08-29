14-year-old swimmer hit by boat dies at Hagg Lake

Washington County

Deputies said the boy died at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic waterway_172225

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a boat Friday at Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County, deputies said.

The boy was in the water when he was hit. Someone pulled him to shore and started CPR but he died at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is underway.

No other details are available at this time.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss