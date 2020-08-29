14-year-old swimmer hit by boat dies at Hagg Lake

Deputies said the boy died at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a boat Friday at Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County, deputies said.

The boy was in the water when he was hit. Someone pulled him to shore and started CPR but he died at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is underway.

No other details are available at this time.