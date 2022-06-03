PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Daniel Gore, the minor charged with the murder of a 13-year-old Beaverton girl, Milana Li, is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court Friday morning.
Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, and a little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.
The spot where Li’s body was found is about half a mile down the trail from her apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide. Nine days later, officials charged a 16-year-old with murder.
Washington County also noted Gore was on probation for previous non-violent offenses including theft, arson and criminal mischief.
Gore will appear in front a judge at 11 a.m. Friday.
KOIN 6 News will update coverage of the trial as it unfolds.