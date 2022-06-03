PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Daniel Gore, the minor charged with the murder of a 13-year-old Beaverton girl, Milana Li, is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court Friday morning.

Milana Li at the Murrayhill Martial arts. (KOIN)

Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, and a little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.

The spot where Li’s body was found is about half a mile down the trail from her apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide. Nine days later, officials charged a 16-year-old with murder.

Washington County also noted Gore was on probation for previous non-violent offenses including theft, arson and criminal mischief.

Gore will appear in front a judge at 11 a.m. Friday.

KOIN 6 News will update coverage of the trial as it unfolds.