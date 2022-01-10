Bethany dad stabbed with kitchen knife, teen son arrested

Washington County

Aiden Samson faces assault, attempted murder charges

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old was arrested after stabbing his father multiple times with a kitchen knife near Bethany on Sunday, officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to NW Oak Knoll Place near NE Shadow Hills Lane. Deputies said the suspect, Aiden Samson, had fled before they arrived.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, shoulders, arms and buttocks. The 58-year-old was taken to a trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Clackamas County deputies found the son Sunday evening. He is booked in the Washington County Jail for assault in the second-degree and attempted murder.

