‘Wall of flames’: 2 burned in Beaverton apartment fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people suffered burns when fire broke out on the 3rd story of an apartment complex in Beaverton Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of multiple units.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Southwest Lombard Avenue just before 10 a.m. and had the blaze knocked down about 30 minutes later. TVFR said two people were taken for treatment of their injuries, though the severity of their burns is not known at this time.

TVFR Chief Officer Cassandra Ulven at the scene of a Beaverton apartment fire, February 27, 2020 (KOIN)

TVFR Chief Officer Cassandra Ulven told KOIN 6 News there was a “wall of flames” when firefighters arrived. Crews escalated the call to a 2-alarm for extra help.

Beaverton police arrived to help with the evacuations.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause.