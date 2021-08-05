2-alarm fire damages 3 Beaverton homes

A 2-alarm fire damaged 3 Beaverton homes in the 1700 block of SW Harvey Way, August 5, 2021 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire damaged 3 Beaverton homes Thursday afternoon, but every person and pet was able to flee the flames.

Just after 2 p.m. fire crews from TVFR and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue rushed to the 1700 block of SW Harvey Way. Flames were already spreading from the originating home to an adjacent home by the time firefighters arrived.

The siding and walls of 2 homes were severely damaged, officials said. The fire also extended into the attic space of one home and a third home suffered some exterior heat damage.

About 40 firefighters battled this fire. The cause remains under investigation.