2 flee from stolen car crash in Hillsboro, 1 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-vehicle crash in Hillsboro resulted in the arrest of one man on Friday because the car he was in during the crash was stolen, police said.
The crash occurred near Northeast Cornell Road and Oleander Lane.
According to the Hillsboro Police Department, two men ran from the stolen car after the crash. Authorities were able to track one down and arrest him; the other is still on the loose.
Hillsboro police told KOIN 6 News they are still investigating if the arrested man was the driver of the car. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.