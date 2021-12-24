2 flee from stolen car crash in Hillsboro, 1 arrested

A four-vehicle crash in Hillsboro resulted in the arrest of one man on Friday because the car he was in during the crash was stolen, police said. (Courtesy/Hillsboro Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-vehicle crash in Hillsboro resulted in the arrest of one man on Friday because the car he was in during the crash was stolen, police said.

The crash occurred near Northeast Cornell Road and Oleander Lane.

We are currently working a four vehicle crash at NE Cornell Rd. and NE Oleander Ln. NE. Cornell Rd. will be shut down for a short time while we clear the crash. This crash involved a stolen vehicle and a suspect who ran from the scene that we were able to capture. pic.twitter.com/Elhdz8cI2a — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) December 24, 2021

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, two men ran from the stolen car after the crash. Authorities were able to track one down and arrest him; the other is still on the loose.

Hillsboro police told KOIN 6 News they are still investigating if the arrested man was the driver of the car. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.