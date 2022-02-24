PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation is underway in Washington County after authorities found two dead inside of a residence on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows this may be a murder-suicide. They say deputies were conducting a welfare check near Northwest Oxbridge Drive and Northwest Forest Spring Lane when they found the bodies.

A investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Washington County on February 24, 2022. (KOIN)

A medical examiner has arrived at the scene.

Few other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.