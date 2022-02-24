PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation is underway in Washington County after authorities found two dead inside of a residence on Thursday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows this may be a murder-suicide. They say deputies were conducting a welfare check near Northwest Oxbridge Drive and Northwest Forest Spring Lane when they found the bodies.
A medical examiner has arrived at the scene.
Few other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story.