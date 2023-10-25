PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people accused of sex trafficking minors were arrested earlier this month, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, detectives recently discovered a sex trafficking ring connected to a house in the Bethany neighborhood.

“Over a dozen people, including two juveniles, have been connected to the ring, which operated in multiple states and involved women from Oregon, Washington, California, and North Carolina,” WCSO said.

A search warrant of the home off NW 167th Avenue was served on Oct. 16, and detectives arrested Dwight Dew Jr., 27, during the search and seized evidence at the home, according to officials. Four days later, authorities arrested 22-year-old Emily Maria Herrera, WCSO said. Both suspects, who are lodged in Washington County Jail, were indicted on Monday by a Washington County jury.

Dew Jr. was charged with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor, five counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of forgery and third-degree rape. Emily Herrera, 22, was charged with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor and three counts of promoting prostitution.