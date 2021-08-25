2 rescued from burning apartment building in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued after being trapped inside an apartment fire early Wednesday.

The blaze was first reported around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Northwest Gina Way in Beaverton. Crews arrived to find an exterior fire was making its way inside the building.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, two people were trapped inside the bathroom on the second floor. Firefighters quickly got inside and reached the residents, ultimately escorting them to safety.

Both people were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

Firefighters had the majority of the fire knocked down by 3:10 a.m. Crews remained on scene for another hour putting out hot spots.

According to officials, an unattended candle on a balcony caused the fire. They say the quick response by firefighters made all the difference.

This is a developing story.