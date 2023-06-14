PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire in Aloha that left its residents displaced Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the residence on SW Brooklawn Place just before 11 a.m. and found the deck and backside of the two-story house on fire with flames spreading to the attic, TF&R said.

The residents of the home had been away when the fire started, but firefighters found two cats inside. Officials say “the cats were unharmed, though startled by all the commotion.”

Because the home lacked a fire sprinkler system, it suffered smoke and water damage – displacing residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

