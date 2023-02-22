PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were taken into custody following a stabbing in Hillsboro Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to Hillsboro police, officers responded to the report of an assault and when they arrived, they found a 15-year-old with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they remain in serious condition, authorities shared.

Two 16-year-old suspects were located and taken into custody, police said all the involved individuals knew each other and there is no danger to the public.