PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Washington County Jail inmates were hospitalized on Wednesday after they were found unconscious in the jail’s recreation area with suspected fentanyl pills, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., an inmate told a deputy the two other inmates were unresponsive and not breathing, leading the deputy and another inmate to immediately perform CPR on the unconscious inmates, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies also administered about four doses of naloxone to both inmates — noting one of them was found unconscious with pills.

Officials said both inmates regained consciousness at the jail before they were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities are investigating how the drugs got into the jail, adding that a preliminary investigation leads them to believe that a different inmate may have brought pills.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.