2-year-old run over by lawnmower, dies in Cowlitz County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-year-old child died Monday after being run over by a lawnmower in Cowlitz County, deputies said.

The child’s father was mowing the yard with a zero-turn mower Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Cornell Road in Toutle and had the child riding with him as he mowed, deputies said.

The child fell forward off the mower and his father wasn’t able to catch him. The mower ran over the child before the father was able to stop.

First responders said the child died immediately from traumatic injuries. The body was turned over to the coroner’s office.

No other details have been released.