20-year-old shot, killed at Cornelius house party

Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez was shot and killed at a party in Cornelius on Feb. 6, 2022. (WCSO)

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at a party in the area late Saturday or early Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man died after being shot at a party in Cornelius, authorities say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on South 8th Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Multiple 911 callers reported a gun was fired at a party and someone had been shot.

Jose Rodriquez-Sanchez, 20, was found with severe injuries at the scene. Despite the life-saving measures attempted by deputies, Forest Grove Police and bystanders at the party — Rodriguez-Sanchez died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WCSO says they believe many people left the party before authorities arrived. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at a party in the area Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, but WCSO says there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.