PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in unincorporated Washington County’s Metzger neighborhood.

Early Thursday morning, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting report at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Locust Street, where they said they found a 24-year-old man with severe gunshot injuries.

According to deputies, a security guard had been nearby when they heard gunshots ring out and called 911.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and deputies ask anyone with information or video from the area to call at 503-846-2524.