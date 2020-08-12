3 arrested, over $50K worth of heroin confiscated during bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were arrested during a heroin bust in Tigard last Wednesday, authorities say.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the Williamsburg Townhomes on Southwest Hall Boulevard in Tigard. There, they found more than one kilogram of heroin, a stolen 9mm S&W handgun and about $18,000 in cash. Authorities estimated the street value of the confiscated drugs at more than $50,000.
Three suspects were arrested during the bust. They were identified as 39-year-old Hugo Sonor-Birron, 42-year-old Alder Munguaia and 41-year-old Jorge Velez-Romero. Each man now faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for heroin.
Each suspect was booked into the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.