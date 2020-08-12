3 arrested, over $50K worth of heroin confiscated during bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were arrested during a heroin bust in Tigard last Wednesday, authorities say.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Williamsburg Townhomes on Southwest Hall Boulevard in Tigard. There, they found more than one kilogram of heroin, a stolen 9mm S&W handgun and about $18,000 in cash. Authorities estimated the street value of the confiscated drugs at more than $50,000.

Three suspects were arrested during the bust. They were identified as 39-year-old Hugo Sonor-Birron, 42-year-old Alder Munguaia and 41-year-old Jorge Velez-Romero. Each man now faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for heroin.

Each suspect was booked into the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.