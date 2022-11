PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters and EMS are responding to a crash on I5 near the Lower Boones Ferry exit, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

According to officials, the crash occurred on the southbound side and involved three vehicles, one of which was overturned.

Crews from the Oregon State Police, Tigard Police, and Lake Oswego Fire are assisting in the extricating of the driver of the overturned car, who reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.