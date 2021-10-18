3 hospitalized after car crash in Newberg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a car crash early Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a crash on Northeast Springbrook Road in Newberg. There were multiple injuries reported and three people were sent to local hospitals.

NE Springbrook Road is currently closed as authorities investigate and clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Very few details about the crash are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is released.

This is a developing story.