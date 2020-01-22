3 hospitalized after senior care facility catches fire

A fire was called in just after 9 a.m. at the Regency Park Assisted Living Facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three residents were hospitalized after a senior care facility in Portland caught fire on Wednesday morning.

A fire was called in just after 9 a.m. at the Regency Park Assisted Living Facility at the 8000 block of Southwest Barns Road. Tualatin Valley Fire crews found the fire inside the mechanical room on the bottom floor of the building and had it quickly knocked down.

SW Barnes Rd update: fire is out, crews are working to dissipate smoke. Two patients are being transported with minor injuries. @trimet is providing a warming bus for residents who have been evacuated from the building. @WCSOOregon is onscene providing traffic control. pic.twitter.com/7u7JpGESdk — TVF&R (@TVFR) January 22, 2020

Three total residents were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As crews continue to work to dissipate smoke, TriMet has a warming bus for residents who have been evacuated. TriMet is also providing additional buses in case more residents need to be moved.

Authorities said SW Barnes Rd. between Southwest 84th Avenue and Southwest Leahy Road will be closed for some time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.