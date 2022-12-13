PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials said three people were treated for smoke inhalation following an apartment fire in Beaverton Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to the building on Southwest Davies Road, just off of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Fire crews told KOIN 6 that the blaze started in a garage before spreading to multiple surrounding units.
Fire officials said the three people treated at the scene suffered minor injuries.
It’s unclear what started the fire. An investigation is underway.