Deputies: 3-year-old shoots self in head at Aloha home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the head Friday night at a home in Aloha, deputies said.

The boy’s father, the father’s girlfriend, and another child were home at the time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy was alone in a room when the gun went off.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies at an Aloha home after a report that a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in the head with a handgun. October 9, 2020 (WCSO)

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

How he was able to get to the gun or who owns it remains unclear at this time. The Department of Human Services is also investigating.

No other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.