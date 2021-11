PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at Southwest 17th.

Officials said three cars were involved in the T-bone crash which required one person to be extricated.

Eastbound TV Highway remains closed at 334th and Westbound TV Highway has one lane open over Dairy Creek bridge, officials said.

Hillsboro police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.