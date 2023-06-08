Officials say the drugs were associated with 15 overdoses -- four of which were fatal -- in five days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Four men from Honduras were taken into custody in Portland on federal drug charges related to a recent fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington County, officials say.

Manuel Velazquez-Estrjo, Jorge Rivera-Nunez, Dennis Palma-Hurbina and Gretsel Ramos-Balladares were taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Prior to their arrest, authorities warned the public that a recent batch of fentanyl in the area had been “particularly dangerous.”

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office searched a hotel room and found 6.25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 4.24 pounds of rainbow fentanyl pills, 310.5 grams of meth, and $11,707 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs were associated with 15 overdoses — four of which were fatal — that occurred within five days. Six of the overdoses and one of the deaths were in Beaverton while five overdoses and two of the deaths were in unincorporated Washington County. There was also one overdose death in Hillsboro.

According to officials, a narcotics team identified the men through “multiple levels of drug dealers.”

All four were taken to the Multnomah County Jail and are pending federal indictment.

