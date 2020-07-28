4 people displaced after fire tears through Hillsboro apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are without a home after a fire tore through a Hillsboro apartment Monday night.
Hillsboro Fire and Rescue crews were called to a fire at a detached apartment near Northeast 21st Avenue at Cornell Road just after 9 p.m. We’re told some of the neighbors tried to put out the fire using garden hoses while others tried to alert the residents.
Firefighters say they were able to knock the fire down quickly and that everyone made it out safely.
Officials say the fire started because of smoking materials.
