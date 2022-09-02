PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Washington County say an undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.

Authorities with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly used social media networks posing as underaged boys and girls.

People would contact the undercover officers and set up a meeting for sex and when the people arrived they would be contacted by police and arrested on the spot, Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a press release Friday.

The five individuals arrested Thursday — 41-year-old Washougal resident Chad Leonard Gruelle, 25-year-old Vancouver resident Nicholas Smith, 55-year-old Hillsboro resident John Bucher, 25-year-old Portland resident Aubrey Quinn-Ward, and 23-year-old Beaverton resident Michael David King — are being charged with felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the agency regularly conducts undercover operations targeting child predators.

Police encourage parents to help their children be safe and to be aware of what websites children are using.

Detectives think there may be more victims of these five individuals and ask anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.