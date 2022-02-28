PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were temporarily displaced after a Hillsboro apartment caught fire early Monday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

When crews arrived at SE Walnut Street, two apartment complexes were ablaze. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

Fire officials said one neighbor tried to put the fire out using a garden hose, while another knocked on doors to warn people to evacuate.

The two apartment complexes were damaged on the outside, but fire officials said there was little damage to the interior.

No one was injured, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

The roads near SE 11th Avenue and Walnut Street were closed for several hours Monday, while firefighters battled the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.