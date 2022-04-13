PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifty-four pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 pills were seized after police pulled over a vehicle suspected of being involved with drug trafficking in Washington County.

The traffic stop happened in February and was part of an ongoing probe into a county-wide drug running operation, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

According to WCSO, the “primary suspect” in the investigation was taken into custody and is being charged with multiple commercial drug crimes. The suspect was not identified and authorities did not specify the charges in the release.

The pills that were seized are suspected of being counterfeit Oxycodone tablets, “pressed with fentanyl,” deputies said.

A task force made of multiple law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, Oregon National Guard Counter-Drug Program, WCSO and the Beaverton and Hillsboro Police Departments — is leading the investigation.