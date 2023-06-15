A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County jury found a 57-year-old man guilty of 12 counts of child sex abuse in a case that began in April 2022.

On June 6, Jose Natividad Calderon-Chavez was found guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and ten counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The minimum sentence for these convictions is 25 years in prison.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the victim confided in a loved one that Calderon-Chavez has sexually abused her multiple times, and that loved one contacted authorities.

The DA’s office says it “commends the victim for her bravery in reporting this abuse and for participating in the trying court process.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 16.

