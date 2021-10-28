6 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Beaverton announced by WashCo officials

Legionella pneumophila bacteria. Multiple Intracellular bacilli, including Dividing Bacilli, are visible in longitudinal and cross section. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County public health officials are asking people in the Murrayhill-area of Beaverton to look out for signs of Legionnaires’ disease.

County health officials announced on Thursday they’re investigating six cases of the disease in people between the ages of 40 and 80.

Of those, four are currently fighting the disease in the hospital.

The lung infection is caused by bacteria and often comes from hot tubs, hot water tanks and plumbing systems.

People are infected by breathing in droplets from a contaminated water source.

County health officials are expected to speak on their findings at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

