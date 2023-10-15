Most of those arrested had previous felony warrants pending

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a house in Aloha generated more than 60 service calls throughout this year, Washington County Sheriff’s Office authorized a patrol mission for suspected drug activity.

This resulted in the arrests of eight people the course of Friday and Saturday on various charges including probation violations, failure to appear on prior charges and giving false information to a police officer. Six of the arrests involved outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies, detectives, and investigators from the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) Team focused the patrols on Southwest Thiessen Place. Deputies stopped multiple vehicles, bikes, and people after observing “criminal behavior or violations,” authorities say.

One man attempted to flee the scene when stopped by police, but was later apprehended.

The ages of those involved ranged from 28 to 61.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provides an online way to report suspected drug house activity.