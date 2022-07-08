PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old woman who was struck in a hit-and-run on Barnes Road has been identified, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities identified the woman as Diana Petty and said she is still in critical condition.

Petty was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light around 7:22 p.m. Thursday, according to WCSO. Deputies said they found her lying in the road with serious injuries that may result in the loss of some limbs.

Petty was reportedly hit while on her way home from visiting her sick husband in the hospital.

WCSO noted the location of the crash likely saved Petty’s life, as several hospital workers sprang into action to provide aid.

“It always warms my heart that even in kind of the worst-case or the worst situation that we investigate, that there are still so many good Samaritans out there,” Sergeant Robert Rookhuyzen of Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. “One of the nurses applied a tourniquet, which as we know really prevented a lot more loss of blood.”

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.011.