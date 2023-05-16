Luigina Elmer, 81, died from her injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash in Tigard on Thursday, May 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Elmer’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing multiple felony charges, including manslaughter, after Tigard police say he was driving under the influence of intoxicants and caused a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people.

The woman that died in the crash was 81-year-old Luigina Elmer, part of the family that started Elmer’s Cafe — the northwest restaurant chain that opened more than six decades ago. KOIN 6 News learned that Luigina was very involved in helping run the cafes for many years.

In Luigina’s lifetime, she survived multiple strokes and beat cancer. But now, her family is mourning the loss of a grandmother and great-grandmother they say was healthy and happy.

Luigina’s daughter, Lisa Edson, spent Sunday absorbing the shock of the death of her mother, saying it was sudden and tragic.

“There are so many stabbing moments where you’re just devastated and it’s like you have to replay the devastation over and over,” she said.

According to Tigard police, last Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. Grant Thomas, 43, was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police say he was on SW Pacific Hwy near SW Pfaffle Street when he drove a truck into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash that involved four cars and a motorcycle.

Luigina was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her son Robert, who was driving at the time, is in the trauma unit at OHSU.

Edson says her mother and brother had spent the day together out and about and were on their way back home when the crash happened.

“Believe it or not, they went to go clean off my dad’s and her cemetery plots because my dad died 25 years ago,” she said. “And they went to a movie and dinner.”

Police say Thomas was arrested on the scene and is in Washington County jail.

The night before the tragedy, Edson saw her mother for the very last time when they had dinner together.

Luigina leaves behind 10 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to five felony charges including manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.