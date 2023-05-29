An early morning fire at a Beaverton, OR house displaced 9 people on May 29, 2023. (photo courtesy TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning house fire in Beaverton displaced nine, fire officials said.

A little before 2 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls about a fire at a house on Southwest Timberline Drive near the intersection with Southwest Bel Aire Drive.

The residents of the house were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived and authorities said Beaverton police helped evacuate neighboring homes.

Investigators said the fire began near the garage and appeared to be accidental, although the cause is still under investigation.

Nine people were displaced by the fire, but authorities said they all were able to make arrangements to stay somewhere else.