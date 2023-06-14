A store employee said the stolen car had been parked in their lot for three days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Last week, one Tigard couple endured every dog owner’s worst nightmare when their car was stolen – along with two beloved pups. Fortunately, they woke up to a call from police a few days later telling them that the bad dream was over.

Early Sunday morning, Tigard police received a call from a local store employee who said a car had been parked in their lot for three days. When police searched the car, they found the windows cracked and the couple’s two dogs inside.

According to the officers, the owners were “happy to come out in the middle of the night” to get their car and companions back – puppy kisses and all.

