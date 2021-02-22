After 18 months, wounded deputy returns to full duty

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — It was around 2:15 p.m. on August 8, 2019. Washington County deputies along with members of the Hillsboro and Tualatin police departments were involved in a shootout soon after a homeowner in the 54700 block of SW Scoggins Valley Road in Gaston reported a man wearing camouflage clothing stole guns from the property

The thief took 2 firearms — both “long guns” — from a locked gun cabinet outside of the home and then walked off into the woods. Two deputies were ambushed near SW Scoggins Valley Road near the north end of Hagg Lake hours after starting their search.

One deputy, Chris Iverson, was treated and released that night. The other, Jeremy Braun, was airlifted with serious injuries that required a lengthy hospital stay and grueling rehab. He was wounded in the neck and upper body and had to learn to walk and talk again.

On Monday, Braun returned to full duty, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Over the past 18 months, Braun overcame very long odds to get back to a position where he could rejoin the department.

In a statement, Braun said he is “very happy to be back, but kind of nervous at the same time.”

Braun, who was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant, will spend several weeks working with other Patrol Division sergeants in his new position.