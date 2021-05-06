All Tigard police officers to get body-worn cameras

Some officers already have body cameras but police say the technology is outdated

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — All sworn officers with the Tigard Police Department will soon have body-worn cameras.

The department has had dash cameras in patrol vehicles and a limited number of body cameras for K9 handlers, traffic officers, community service officers and school resource officers for more than a decade but those systems are outdated, Tigard police said.

The proposal to upgrade the department’s technology recently received unanimous support from the Public Safety Advisory Board and the Tigard City Council.

The expansion also includes new in-car video systems, Tasers, interview room technology and digital storage.

“We know body cameras make a difference,” said Sgt. Leigh Erickson in a video posted online by the department.

Erickson said the new cameras won’t need to be manually activated by officers but will instead be triggered automatically by certain events, such as the activation of emergency lights, Taser use or the drawing of a handgun. The videos are automatically uploaded to a cloud server and cannot be tampered with, edited or deleted.

The five-year contract for the technology has a $1.46 price tag which will be paid for with existing funds in the department’s operating budget and reserves from the City of Tigard’s general fund.

It’s unclear when the new body cameras will be rolled out to officers.