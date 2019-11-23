Aloha homeowner hopes crash suspect gets ‘act together’

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who Washington County Deputies said broke into a woman’s house and barricaded himself inside made his first appearance in court Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Isaiah Mohr after a crime spree throughout several neighborhoods, followed by a two-hour standoff with police.

The 23-year-old is accused of stealing an SUV, ramming two deputy cars, crashing into a home, and then breaking into another home where he barricaded himself. This all happened in Aloha Thursday morning near Southwest 170th Avenue and Oak Street.

Deputies said after crashing, Mohr got out of the SUV and ran a couple of doors down, where he allegedly broke into a house where a woman was home. She came face to face with Mohr but was able to quickly get out of the house. It then took a tactical team 2 hours to get Mohr out of the house—the SWAT team eventually went inside and found him hiding behind a furnace.

The car that crashed into a house in Aloha as a suspect fled a crash scene, November 21 2019. (WCSO)

Mohr was on probation at the time. He now faces multiple charges, including violating probation, first-degree burglary and running from police. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance, but the judge said Mohr must do so at the next hearing in December.

Things have settled down in the neighborhood since yesterday, but there is still a lot to deal with for the woman who’s house was damaged. There are tarps over the car-sized hole in the garage, a window is boarded up with food fencing, and debris has been piled up off to the side of the home.

“I’m ready to do the home repairs, ready to get ready for Thanksgiving,” said homeowner Joy Beckett. With the holiday 6 days away, there is a lot of work to be done. Beckett plans to host at least a dozen friends and family members for Thanksgiving next week. “We’ve been dealing with broken glass everywhere.”

“I’m grateful for everything that didn’t happen—nobody got hurt,” she said, holding onto the Thanksgiving spirit. “I hope he gets his act together, you know he’s young, people make mistakes, so hopefully this will be a turning point where he turns things around and gives instead of takes.”

A 10-month-old cat went missing after a stranger broke into its home in Aloha, Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy to KOIN)

Beckett also said that she is thankful that her cat has returned home. She said he initially escaped during the crash. Her family spend most of the day looking for him, but couldn’t find him until he showed up at the house Thursday night.

Mohr’s next hearing is scheduled for the first week of December. Research into his criminal history revealed that Mohr was convicted of robbery and assault back in 2015.

