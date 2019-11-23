Aloha man sentenced to 30 days for domestic abuse

Brandon Wesley Eugene Treat was found guilty of assault by a Washington County Jury on November 21, 2019 (Washington County District Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, a Washington County jury convicted an Aloha man of assault for a June 2019 domestic abuse case, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Wesley Eugene Treat was arrested on June 6, 2019 after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to an Aloha apartment complex on a report of a domestic disturbance. They arrived to find a woman with injuries from a physical fight.

The victim told deputies she and Treat had a verbal argument during which she locked herself in a bathroom. Treat broke the door open and tackled her into the bathtub. According to the DA’s report, Treat grabbed her neck while pushing his elbow into her chest. The victim’s injuries were visible to the deputies who responded to the call.

Treat was found guilty on November 21 and sentenced to 30 days in jail. After his sentence is fulfilled, Treat will be under supervised probation for 2 years, said the DA’s office.