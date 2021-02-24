An inside look at Beaverton’s Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

"This is truly an amazing community effort and we wouldn't be here without these donors.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts broke ground in 2019 and is on track to be completed this fall – with hopes of opening to the public by late 2021.

Located only steps away from the Beaverton Central MAX Station, the world-class performance venue will soon provide greater access to arts, entertainment and educational programming for the community.

“This is a multidisciplinary art center, really the first-of-its-kind built-in the Portland metro area in over 30 years,” Lani Faith explained. “It has a theatre, it has an art gallery, it has event space. It’s a game-changer for the city.”

Lani Faith is the executive director of the Beaverton Arts Foundation. She says they are proud to be running the capital campaign for the Patricia Reser Center, otherwise known as “The Reser.”

“This center has been a dream of City Council, Mayor Denny Doyle, of Patricia Reser, of this community — and its finally coming to life,” Faith said.

Faith gave KOIN 6 News’ Melody Gonzales an inside look at the new venue. She gave a tour of everything, including the front entrance, the ticket counter, and the donor wall — where all donors who contributed $25,000 or more will be listed.

“This is truly an amazing community effort and we wouldn’t be here without these donors.”

Faith then showed where the inside of the 550-seat theater will be.

“I can tell you there won’t be a bad seat in the house,” she said. “We will be drawing in local artists, national artists as well as international artists and bringing them here to Beaverton.”

Because the construction began just before the pandemic, Faith said they were able to make adjustments such as a new ventilation system, a touchless entry and additional hand-washing stations. Safety is a top priority for the project, according to Faith.

Along with the theater, Reser will have an art gallery which aims to house exhibitions for regional artists. They will also have an additional space called “The Lab,” where performances and educational opportunities will be held.

One of Faith’s favorite spots, however, is what they call “The Bridge.”

“It’s really an extension from one side of the balcony to the other,” she explained. “You can just imagine yourself looking out of the windows out at the creek and take in the nature and beauty that’s right outside this arts center.”

Faith says the Beaverton Arts Foundation has launched a 100k in 100 days campaign to help raise the remaining funds needed to help build the arts center.

“I just think with the community coming together with the way they have in making this dream come true, this is really going to be a jewel in the heart of Beaverton.”

If you are interested in donating or learn more about the project, visit their website.