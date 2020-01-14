Animals safe after barn catches fire in Gaston

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small barn caught fire in Gaston Monday evening, calling roughly 25 firefighters out to extinguish the flames.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue said that there was a person working to get all of the animals out from the barn when firefighters arrived at the scene on SW Vandehey Road.

Firefighters helped ensure all of the animals were safely evacuated from the barn. The person found at the fire was given a medical evaluation by emergency responders, but did not go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.