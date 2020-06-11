At least 1 dead after crash involving semi on Highway 26

No word yet on what led up to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died following a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 26, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly collision occurred just west of Northwest Pihl Road, near the Dairy Queen on Thursday morning. It is not yet clear what led up to the crash or how many people were injured.

Highway 26 is currently closed between NW Pihl Road and Ketchum Lane as investigators work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.