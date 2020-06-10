At least two injured after structure collapses in Tualatin

Washington County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A TVFR truck (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people were injured after a structure collapsed in Tualatin Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of SW Blake Street near the southeast corner of SW 124th — an industrial area of the municipality.

Metro West transported both victims to a nearby trauma center. One victim was in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

KOIN 6 News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as new developments come in.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss