At least two injured after structure collapses in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people were injured after a structure collapsed in Tualatin Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of SW Blake Street near the southeast corner of SW 124th — an industrial area of the municipality.

Metro West transported both victims to a nearby trauma center. One victim was in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

Firefighters are at the scene of an industrial accident in the 12000 block of SW Blake St. in Tualatin. Two people fell and are injured after a structure collapsed. @LifeFlightNtwrk has been activated. #pdxalerts — TVF&R (@TVFR) June 10, 2020

