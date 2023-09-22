Authorities say Angel Cruz-Soto called two hours before robbing the gas station with a revolver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of robbing a Hillsboro gas station by gunpoint was arrested Thursday night after officers traced a phone call he had made to the store, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Angel Cruz-Soto, 19, called the Arco station at 9560 NW Glencoe Road two hours before robbing the location with a revolver around 9:15 p.m. Police say he had called to check what time the store closed.

After Cruz-Soto ran away from the store with “an undisclosed amount of cash,” Hillsboro police officers arrived with a K9 unit to search for him, deputies say.

The investigators used Caller ID to confirm Cruz-Soto’s identity and found that he lived less than a mile from the gas station. They also found that he matched the physical description of the robber seen in surveillance video.

When authorities contacted Cruz-Soto at his house, they found “an empty holster for a revolver, a loaded revolver, a ski mask, and clothing matching the description of the items worn during the robbery.”

Crus-Soto now faces charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.