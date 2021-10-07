Authorities: Illegal grow operation bust nets $6.5M worth of marijuana

Authorities destroy plans in an alleged illegal marijuana grow operation in North Plains, Oregon. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A huge alleged illegal marijuana growing operation in North Plains has been shut down by Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

Officials said the grow operation at 13275 NW Jackson School Road was shut down in late September, and the search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation.

More than 5,700 marijuana plants were found in a house, a barn and a horse arena on the 29-acre property, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the plants, around 800 pounds of dried marijuana was also seized, authorities said.

Authorities said in total, the property had around $6.5 million worth of illegal plants.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests were made during the seizure.

The investigation has been forwarded to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.