Officers say the man resisted arrest by barricading himself in his home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton police released the names of the officers involved in a fatal shooting of a man who authorities say resisted arrest by barricading himself in his Hillsboro home on Sept. 7.

Washington County deputies Bryan Payton and Michael MacKenzie, Hillsboro Officer Derrik Jarvis, and Sgt. John Ganci are all members of the county’s SWAT team and were immediately placed on paid administrative leave, according to Beaverton PD.

Authorities say Ryan Richard Herinckx, 39, was shot at 1445 SE Duke Drive around 3:17 p.m. after he left his home with a pistol and aimed it at police. Previous reports stated Herinckx had fired at the officers, but body camera footage proved otherwise, authorities said.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene of the shooting, police say Herinckx died in a local hospital due to “multiple gunshot wounds.” No officers were injured.

The Hillsboro Police Department originally responded to the home to arrest Herinckx for crimes related to criminal mischief, stalking, violation of a court’s stalking protective order and third-degree escape.

However, when officers approached Herinckx in the driveway and told him he was under arrest, they say he retreated inside the house and refused to leave.

Hillsboro police requested SWAT assistance and obtained a search warrant to enter Herinckx’s home and arrest him. Officials say a crisis team tried to negotiate with him while the warrant was served.

In the process of serving the warrant, police say Herinckx came outside and aimed his gun. An investigation is still ongoing.

