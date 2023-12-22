PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the holiday shopping season continues, authorities in Washington County are catching local Grinches in the act.

Those willing to steal packages from porches are being targeted in a “bait package mission” that uses decoy packages with electronic tracking devices. Within 24 hours, officials say two went missing.

Deputies say they were able to track the packages in both instances. The first led them to a vehicle in Hillsboro near Northeast Wilkins Street and Briarcreek Way, where they arrested 33-year-old Natashia Gomez for second-degree theft and felony mail theft.

The second bait package was found discarded in Aloha. Officials say they were able to track the suspect – who remains unnamed – through video footage.

WSCO is still investigating both cases, and the bait program will continue to track thieves in the area.