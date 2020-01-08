1  of  2
Baby girl dies at Hillsboro daycare; police investigating

Hillsboro police were called to the daycare in the 600 block of NW Hertel Street on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant girl died at an in-home daycare on Monday in Hillsboro, police said.

Hillsboro police were called to the daycare in the 600 block of NW Hertel Street just after 12 p.m. on a report of an infant who was unresponsive.

The 3-month-old girl was pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

Investigators from multiple agencies were waiting for autopsy results by Tuesday night. Officials said no children would be at the daycare for the rest of the week.

