Bears getting into garbage, bird feeders near Bald Peak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Laurelwood, an unincorporated area in Washington County, have spotted two bears multiple times recently.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said seven different households have reported seeing two bears near Bald Peak. The bears are likely a sow and a yearling.
The bears were first spotted on April 30.
ODFW said they have torn down bird feeders, gotten into trash cans and a smoker, damaged fences and dug up gardens. They have been seen during the day and aren’t afraid of noise to scare them off.
Bears that become used to humans cannot be relocated and are usually put down. ODFW is asking residents in to follow these steps:
- Never feed bears.
- Store garbage cans in a garage or shed or purchase bear-resistant garbage cans if possible.
- Put garbage cans out just before pick-up.
Keep pet food inside.
- Remove bird feeders.
- Keep BBQ grills and smokers clean or in garage.
- Clean up fruit under fruit trees.
- Keep all food stored outdoors (patio refrigerators, etc.) locked