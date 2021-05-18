Bears getting into garbage, bird feeders near Bald Peak

A photo of a young bear in a garbage can in Washington County, May 2021. (ODFW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Laurelwood, an unincorporated area in Washington County, have spotted two bears multiple times recently.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said seven different households have reported seeing two bears near Bald Peak. The bears are likely a sow and a yearling.

The bears were first spotted on April 30.

ODFW said they have torn down bird feeders, gotten into trash cans and a smoker, damaged fences and dug up gardens. They have been seen during the day and aren’t afraid of noise to scare them off.

Bears that become used to humans cannot be relocated and are usually put down. ODFW is asking residents in to follow these steps: