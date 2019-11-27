Beaverton apartment catches fire, nearby units evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon in Beaverton.
The fire started in an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Northwest 173rd Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
Fire crews knocked down the flames shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officials evacuated neighboring units but the damage was contained to one apartment, TVF&R said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.