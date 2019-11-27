Beaverton apartment catches fire, nearby units evacuated

Closings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon in Beaverton.

The fire started in an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Northwest 173rd Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews knocked down the flames shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officials evacuated neighboring units but the damage was contained to one apartment, TVF&R said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

